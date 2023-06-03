Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Padres on June 3, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Nico Hoerner and other players on the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs prior to their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday at PETCO Park.
Cubs vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashed .286/.339/.394 so far this season.
- Hoerner has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 59 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 31 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .274/.368/.433 on the year.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Yu Darvish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Darvish Stats
- Yu Darvish (3-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 11th start of the season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Darvish has made nine starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
Darvish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|May. 28
|2.2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 23
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 17
|5.1
|6
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Twins
|May. 11
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|6.2
|4
|2
|1
|6
|1
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soto Stats
- Soto has put up 49 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .255/.419/.484 so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 28
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has collected 54 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .257/.343/.395 on the season.
- Bogaerts brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and two RBI.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
