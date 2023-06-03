Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres will aim to outdo Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs at PETCO Park on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 67 home runs.

Fueled by 157 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 14th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 250 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Cubs rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.256 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly (5-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Smyly has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays W 1-0 Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays W 2-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Justin Steele Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels - Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.