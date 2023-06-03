Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Cubs have +145 odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Padres Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 8 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Cubs have gone 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (eight of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers). Chicago's past four games have gone under the point total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 8.4.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those games.

Chicago has entered six games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 29 of 56 chances this season.

The Cubs are 4-4-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 10-15 10-17 15-14 15-25 10-6

