Saturday's game between the San Diego Padres (26-31) and the Chicago Cubs (25-31) at PETCO Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Padres securing the victory. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (3-4) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (5-2) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Cubs have a 4-4-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won three of six games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (250 total, 4.5 per game).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule