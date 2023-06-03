Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .270 with three doubles, nine home runs and five walks.

Morel has picked up a hit in 14 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in nine games this year (45.0%), leaving the park in 11.4% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (70.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings