Andrew Benintendi -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi has an OPS of .674, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .350 this season.
  • Benintendi has picked up a hit in 42 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • In 53 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In 12 games this year (22.6%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 23 of 53 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 21
.265 AVG .250
.333 OBP .300
.327 SLG .298
3 XBH 4
0 HR 0
4 RBI 5
11/4 K/BB 12/6
2 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 28
21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lorenzen (2-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
