Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .536 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .256.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 23 of 43 games this season (53.5%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (18.6%).

In 7.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (23.3%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this year (37.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 19 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

