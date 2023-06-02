The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is hitting .288 with seven doubles, four home runs and 24 walks.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 47 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.9% of them.
  • In four games this season, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 22 games this season (46.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
.286 AVG .261
.375 OBP .340
.457 SLG .370
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
6/5 K/BB 13/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
24 GP 23
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.