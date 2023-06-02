Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Angels.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .266 with nine doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has driven home a run in 10 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (23.9%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 26 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings