Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Yan Gomes (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .270 with a double, six home runs and four walks.
- In 59.4% of his games this season (19 of 32), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has had at least one RBI in 46.9% of his games this season (15 of 32), with two or more RBI three times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.375
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.303
|.700
|SLG
|.452
|5
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Padres' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 27th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
