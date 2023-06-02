The Chicago White Sox (23-35) and Detroit Tigers (26-28) square off on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The probable pitchers are Mike Clevinger (3-3) for the White Sox and Reese Olson for the Tigers.

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (3-3, 4.56 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

The White Sox's Clevinger (3-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs.

The 32-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 4.56 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Clevinger has made eight starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.

The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.

