Andrew Vaughn will lead the charge for the Chicago White Sox (23-35) on Friday, June 2, when they battle Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers (26-28) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +130 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (3-3, 4.56 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 13 (56.5%) of those contests.

The White Sox have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter.

Chicago has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 43.5%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 23rd 3rd

