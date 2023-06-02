The Detroit Tigers and Tyler Nevin, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, take on Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin is hitting .143 with a home run and three walks.

In three of 12 games this season, Nevin has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

Nevin has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .182 AVG .000 .308 OBP .143 .455 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 3/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings