Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Trey Mancini (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rays.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .253 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Mancini has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this year (58.7%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 21.7% of his games this season, Mancini has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.278
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.277
|.431
|SLG
|.279
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.45), 23rd in WHIP (1.099), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
