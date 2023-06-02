Friday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (23-35) taking on the Detroit Tigers (26-28) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the White Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Mike Clevinger (3-3) for the White Sox and Reese Olson for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Tigers have put together a 2-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in four of those matchups).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (43.5%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 12 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (204 total runs).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule