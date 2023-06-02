The Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Andrew Vaughn, Zach McKinstry and others in this contest.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McKinstry Stats

McKinstry has 38 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .288/.400/.432 so far this year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 27 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 1

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 13 doubles, four home runs, 22 walks and 24 RBI (47 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .237/.319/.364 on the year.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 30 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has recorded 54 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He's slashed .255/.333/.443 so far this season.

Vaughn hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Angels May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 3 4 vs. Angels May. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Tigers May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Tigers May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 11 walks and 30 RBI (54 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .260/.313/.519 slash line on the season.

Robert takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 30 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Tigers May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

