Patrick Wisdom -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom has 34 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .213 with 21 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 147th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
  • Wisdom has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 11 games this year (22.9%), homering in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 45.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.161 AVG .310
.299 OBP .375
.446 SLG .759
6 XBH 11
5 HR 7
8 RBI 15
25/11 K/BB 20/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 23
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will send Wacha (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.45), 23rd in WHIP (1.099), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.