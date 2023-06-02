Patrick Wisdom -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 34 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .213 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 147th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of them.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (22.9%), homering in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 45.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 23 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings