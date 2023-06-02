Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patrick Wisdom -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 34 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .213 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 147th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (22.9%), homering in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 45.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.161
|AVG
|.310
|.299
|OBP
|.375
|.446
|SLG
|.759
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|25/11
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Wacha (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.45), 23rd in WHIP (1.099), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
