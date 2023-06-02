Nick Maton -- with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rangers.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .159 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Maton has had a hit in 17 of 50 games this season (34.0%), including multiple hits five times (10.0%).

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has had an RBI in 11 games this year (22.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 16 of 50 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 25 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings