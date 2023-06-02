The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has four doubles and 10 walks while hitting .196.

In 50.0% of his 28 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 28 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Cabrera has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .192 AVG .186 .222 OBP .222 .231 SLG .233 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings