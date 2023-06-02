Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has four doubles and 10 walks while hitting .196.
- In 50.0% of his 28 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 28 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.192
|AVG
|.186
|.222
|OBP
|.222
|.231
|SLG
|.233
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Clevinger (3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.