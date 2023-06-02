The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Angels.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.519) and total hits (54) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 78th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Robert has had a hit in 35 of 55 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (27.3%).

In 21.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (18 of 55), with more than one RBI eight times (14.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .208 AVG .282 .311 OBP .330 .396 SLG .553 6 XBH 11 2 HR 6 7 RBI 14 13/6 K/BB 29/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 27 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings