Jake Marisnick -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate (2022)

Marisnick hit .234 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Marisnick got a hit 13 times last season in 27 games (48.1%), including five multi-hit games (18.5%).

He homered in two of 27 games last year, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In four of 27 games last season (14.8%), Marisnick picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored a run in seven of 27 games last year (25.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 11 GP 16 .115 AVG .294 .148 OBP .333 .154 SLG .510 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 0 RBI 6 4/1 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 11 GP 16 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)