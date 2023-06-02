Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .244.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 24 of 42 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on four occasions (9.5%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 42), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has had an RBI in 12 games this season (28.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 42 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.379
|SLG
|.489
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|8/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.5%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Olson will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
