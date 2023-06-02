The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .229.

In 53.5% of his games this year (23 of 43), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 43 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Haase has picked up an RBI in 18.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 10 games this season (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 21 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings