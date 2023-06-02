Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .725 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .268 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Jimenez will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last games.

In 75.9% of his games this year (22 of 29), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 48.3% of his games this year (14 of 29), with two or more RBI five times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this year (55.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .333 AVG .163 .390 OBP .234 .463 SLG .372 3 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 11/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 12 15 (88.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings