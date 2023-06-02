Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .725 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is hitting .268 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Jimenez will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last games.
  • In 75.9% of his games this year (22 of 29), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 48.3% of his games this year (14 of 29), with two or more RBI five times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (55.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
.333 AVG .163
.390 OBP .234
.463 SLG .372
3 XBH 5
2 HR 2
9 RBI 6
11/5 K/BB 17/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 12
15 (88.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Olson starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
