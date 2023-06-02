Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Juan Soto, Nico Hoerner and others in the San Diego Padres-Chicago Cubs matchup at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has recorded 57 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .285/.336/.395 so far this year.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has collected 56 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.362/.412 so far this year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Wacha Stats

The Padres will send Michael Wacha (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Wacha has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 27th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 27 7.0 5 2 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 6.0 5 0 0 4 1 vs. Royals May. 15 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Twins May. 9 6.0 3 1 1 4 3 vs. Reds May. 2 6.0 2 0 0 3 2

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 49 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .259/.421/.492 slash line so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has eight doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 20 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .257/.345/.398 so far this year.

Bogaerts takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double and an RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins May. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

