Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (26-30) will host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (24-31) at PETCO Park on Friday, June 2, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Padres (-160). The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (5-1, 3.45 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-3, 7.76 ERA)

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 17, or 50%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 7-8 (winning 46.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 11, or 42.3%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+220)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

