Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres will take the field at PETCO Park against the Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner on Friday.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +145 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Cubs are 3-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers). Chicago's last three contests have finished below the point total, and the average total in that span was 8.3.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (42.3%) in those contests.

Chicago has entered five games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 29 of 55 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 3-4-0 in seven games with a line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 9-15 10-17 14-14 14-25 10-6

