After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and four walks while batting .282.
  • Morel has gotten a hit in 14 of 19 games this year (73.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (26.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (47.4%), homering in 12% of his plate appearances.
  • Morel has driven in a run in 10 games this year (52.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (21.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (63.2%), including four multi-run games (21.1%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 27th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
