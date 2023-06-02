After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and four walks while batting .282.

Morel has gotten a hit in 14 of 19 games this year (73.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (26.3%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (47.4%), homering in 12% of his plate appearances.

Morel has driven in a run in 10 games this year (52.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (21.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this season (63.2%), including four multi-run games (21.1%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings