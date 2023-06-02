Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rangers.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .174 with five doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 40.7% of his games this season (11 of 27), with at least two hits three times (11.1%).
- He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Clevinger (3-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday, May 18 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
