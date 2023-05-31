On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (hitting .355 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has seven doubles, four home runs and 24 walks while hitting .291.

In 63.0% of his 46 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in four games this season (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 21 games this year (45.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 23 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings