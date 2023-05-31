Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (hitting .355 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rangers
|Tigers vs Rangers Odds
|Tigers vs Rangers Prediction
|Tigers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has seven doubles, four home runs and 24 walks while hitting .291.
- In 63.0% of his 46 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (8.7%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 21 games this year (45.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.261
|.375
|OBP
|.340
|.457
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|6/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, May 22, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 1.67, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.