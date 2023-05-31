Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Angels on May 31, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Andrew Vaughn, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday (at 2:10 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Lynn Stats
- The White Sox's Lance Lynn (4-5) will make his 12th start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- The 36-year-old's 5.83 ERA ranks 69th, 1.453 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 19th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Lynn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|6.0
|3
|3
|1
|5
|5
|vs. Royals
|May. 21
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|7.0
|7
|3
|1
|7
|0
|at Royals
|May. 10
|5.0
|9
|7
|7
|4
|2
|at Reds
|May. 5
|6.2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has collected 52 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He has a .250/.328/.438 slash line on the year.
- Vaughn hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 11 walks and 30 RBI (53 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.315/.527 so far this year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 55 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .263/.338/.507 slash line so far this season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 56 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI.
- He has a .277/.366/.510 slash line on the season.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
