When the Chicago White Sox (23-34) and Los Angeles Angels (29-27) match up in the series rubber match at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, May 31, Lance Lynn will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Angels will send Jaime Barria to the mound. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Angels are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the White Sox (-135). Chicago is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +145 odds). The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (4-5, 5.83 ERA) vs Barria - LAA (1-2, 1.86 ERA)

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 22 times and won 13, or 59.1%, of those games.

The White Sox have a record of 10-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 5-7 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

