How to Watch the White Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Lance Lynn, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Angels Player Props
|White Sox vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Angels Odds
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average one home run per game to rank 19th in baseball with 59 total home runs.
- Chicago's .391 slugging percentage is 21st in baseball.
- The White Sox are 22nd in MLB with a .240 batting average.
- Chicago ranks 17th in runs scored with 246 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .297.
- The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.400).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.83 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Lynn is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Lynn is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Griffin Canning
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
|6/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|6/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Clarke Schmidt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.