Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Lance Lynn, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average one home run per game to rank 19th in baseball with 59 total home runs.

Chicago's .391 slugging percentage is 21st in baseball.

The White Sox are 22nd in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Chicago ranks 17th in runs scored with 246 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .297.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.400).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.83 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Lynn is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Lynn is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Tigers W 12-3 Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers - Home Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 6/4/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Matthew Boyd 6/6/2023 Yankees - Away Lucas Giolito Nestor Cortes Jr. 6/7/2023 Yankees - Away Lance Lynn Clarke Schmidt

