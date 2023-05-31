Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox square off against Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Angels have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite White Sox (-140). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -140 +115 9 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have three wins against the spread in their last six chances. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Chicago's past six games has been 8.6, a stretch during which the White Sox and their opponent have hit the over each time.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox are 13-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.1% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Chicago has a record of 7-5 (58.3%).

The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-25-4 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-14 10-20 9-17 14-17 18-26 5-8

