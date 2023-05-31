Tucker Barnhart and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is hitting .169 with a double and eight walks.
  • Barnhart has gotten a hit in eight of 25 games this season (32.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 25 games this year.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in three games this season (12.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in one of 25 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
.192 AVG .167
.222 OBP .273
.192 SLG .222
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
11/1 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0
15 GP 10
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.17, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
