The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .261 with six doubles and eight walks.
  • Anderson has gotten a hit in 24 of 38 games this year (63.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (26.3%).
  • In 38 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In eight games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 28.9% of his games this season (11 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
.182 AVG .298
.250 OBP .344
.182 SLG .386
0 XBH 5
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
6/2 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 5
Home Away
17 GP 21
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels will look to Barria (1-2) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw one inning against the Miami Marlins, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
