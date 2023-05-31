Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (35-19) will be eyeing a series sweep when they match up against Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (25-28) at Comerica Park on Wednesday, May 31. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +125 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (4-0, 1.67 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-5, 7.80 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 20, or 69%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 15-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rangers have a 6-1 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 19, or 42.2%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 11-16 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

