Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 46 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB action.

Detroit is slugging .355, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers rank 27th in the majors with a .228 batting average.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.8 runs per game (201 total).

The Tigers are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 12th in the majors.

The 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

The Tigers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.253).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Wentz is yet to notch a quality start so far this year.

Wentz has put together five starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 White Sox L 12-3 Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Jesse Scholtens 5/28/2023 White Sox W 6-5 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers L 10-6 Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/2/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Lorenzen Jesse Scholtens 6/3/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 6/4/2023 White Sox - Away Matthew Boyd Michael Kopech 6/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alex Faedo Aaron Nola 6/6/2023 Phillies - Away - Taijuan Walker

