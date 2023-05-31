Wednesday's game at Comerica Park has the Texas Rangers (35-19) taking on the Detroit Tigers (25-28) at 1:10 PM ET (on May 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (4-0) for the Rangers and Joey Wentz (1-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Tigers have won in 19, or 42.2%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 11-14 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (201 total runs).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule