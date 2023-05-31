Wednesday's game at Comerica Park has the Texas Rangers (35-19) taking on the Detroit Tigers (25-28) at 1:10 PM ET (on May 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (4-0) for the Rangers and Joey Wentz (1-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Tigers have put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).
  • The Tigers have won in 19, or 42.2%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Detroit has a win-loss record of 11-14 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.
  • The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (201 total runs).
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 26 White Sox L 12-3 Joey Wentz vs Lance Lynn
May 27 White Sox W 7-3 Michael Lorenzen vs Jesse Scholtens
May 28 White Sox W 6-5 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
May 29 Rangers L 5-0 Matthew Boyd vs Nathan Eovaldi
May 30 Rangers L 10-6 Alex Faedo vs Martín Pérez
May 31 Rangers - Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
June 2 @ White Sox - Michael Lorenzen vs Jesse Scholtens
June 3 @ White Sox - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
June 4 @ White Sox - Matthew Boyd vs Michael Kopech
June 5 @ Phillies - Alex Faedo vs Aaron Nola
June 6 @ Phillies - TBA vs Taijuan Walker

