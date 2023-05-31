Spencer Torkelson and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .232 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 30 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (7.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (20 of 52), with more than one RBI three times (5.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 52 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 27 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings