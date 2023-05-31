Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Rays.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .288 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 45th in slugging.
- In 30 of 40 games this year (75.0%) Suzuki has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (12.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Rays rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.17 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
