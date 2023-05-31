After batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Rays.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .288 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 45th in slugging.

In 30 of 40 games this year (75.0%) Suzuki has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (12.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 21 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings