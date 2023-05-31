Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rays.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.396) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 109th in slugging.

Hoerner has had a hit in 35 of 46 games this year (76.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (32.6%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Hoerner has driven in a run in 15 games this season (32.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (43.5%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 28 GP 18 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

