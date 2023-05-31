Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on May 31 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has an OPS of .788, fueled by an OBP of .368 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 93rd in slugging.

Swanson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 16 games this season (30.2%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 53 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 29 GP 24 20 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings