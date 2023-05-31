Wander Franco is among the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs square off at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (starting at 2:20 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (7-1) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 25 7.0 6 1 1 0 2 vs. Brewers May. 20 7.0 4 3 3 8 0 at Yankees May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 9 1 at Orioles May. 9 6.0 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Pirates May. 4 7.0 3 0 0 10 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 30 RBI (65 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.362/.482 so far this season.

Franco has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with two triples, six walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI (54 total hits).

He has a slash line of .320/.420/.598 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Dodgers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.