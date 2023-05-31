The Chicago Cubs (24-30), who are trying for the series sweep, will go head to head with the Tampa Bay Rays (39-18) on Wednesday, May 31 at Wrigley Field, with Justin Steele starting for the Cubs and Zach Eflin taking the hill for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rays (-135). Tampa Bay (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Cubs vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (7-1, 3.17 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-2, 2.77 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Cubs and Rays matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Dansby Swanson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 35, or 71.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have a 33-7 record (winning 82.5% of their games).

Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (44%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win eight times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cubs had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

