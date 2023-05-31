Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 66 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Chicago is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 245 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .333.

The Cubs rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Chicago has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.17) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.268 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Justin Steele (6-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Steele has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays W 1-0 Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays W 2-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Justin Steele Tyler Anderson

