Cubs vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
The Rays are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+115).
Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cubs vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-140
|+115
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Cubs have compiled a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those games).
Read More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been victorious in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 8-6 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 54 games with a total.
- The Cubs are 2-4-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-15
|9-15
|10-16
|14-14
|14-24
|10-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.