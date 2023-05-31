The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, three walks and five RBI), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and four walks while batting .286.
  • Morel has picked up a hit in 14 of 18 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has gone deep in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 18), and 12.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Morel has driven in a run in 10 games this year (55.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 12 of 18 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.71 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
