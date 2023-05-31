Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .174 with five doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 12 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings