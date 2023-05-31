Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Angels.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 52 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .328.
- Vaughn enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421 with two homers.
- Vaughn has recorded a hit in 39 of 55 games this year (70.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.8%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has driven in a run in 23 games this year (41.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 21 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (72.4%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Barria (1-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed one inning against the Miami Marlins, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.