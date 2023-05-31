On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Angels.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 52 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .328.

Vaughn enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421 with two homers.

Vaughn has recorded a hit in 39 of 55 games this year (70.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.8%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has driven in a run in 23 games this year (41.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 21 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .283 AVG .220 .386 OBP .301 .500 SLG .378 7 XBH 10 3 HR 1 12 RBI 16 11/8 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 29 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (72.4%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings